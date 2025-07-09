New Mexico Governor mobilizes resources following catastrophic flooding in Ruidoso 

SANTA FE – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

Ruidoso endured devastating wildfires and flooding last summer, and now catastrophic flooding is hitting this resilient community again. This crisis demands immediate action.

Tonight, I signed an emergency declaration request to get federal response teams and repair resources on the ground immediately. We’re encouraged that additional federal resources are already on the way.

New Mexico is mobilizing every resource we have, but Ruidoso needs federal support to recover from this disaster. We’ve watched Texas receive the federal resources they desperately needed, and Ruidoso deserves that same urgent response.