Attorney General Jackley Requests Congress To Authorize Funding for Federal Crime Victims Fund

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined a bipartisan group of 41 Attorneys General in urging Congress to authorize 2024 bridge funding for the federal Crime Victims Fund (VOCA Fund).

The VOCA Fund supports the provision of essential direct services for crime victims and survivors across the country. Projected fiscal year 2024 funding for victim service grants will be $700 million lower than fiscal year 2023 if additional funding is not made available.

“Victim Service programs are essential for helping victims,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Without Congressional action and prioritization, many Victim Service programs may be forced to close.”

The VOCA Fund supports medical care, mental health counseling, lost wages, courtroom advocacy and temporary housing for victims and survivors of crime. It also helps to fund federal, state, and tribal victim service programs; crime victim compensation; discretionary grant awards; victim specialists in U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and the federal victim notification system.

Also joining in the letter are Attorneys General from the states of Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Gaum, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Northern Mariana Islands, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada,  New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

A copy of the letter can be found here.

