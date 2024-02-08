THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT AND CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS TO UNVEIL THEIR NEW VR SOUNDBATHING EXPERIENCE, TRANQUIL WATERS

Angela Cohen, Writer and Director of Tranquil Waters Trish Glowacki, Exec. Producer, There Can Be Light

FEATURING ORIGINAL MUSIC BY GRAMMY WINNING MUSICIAN, RAMI JAFFEE, AND JESSY GREENE, THE EXPERIENCE IS DESIGNED TO REDUCE STRESS AND ANXIETY.

THE GOAL OF THE EXPERIENCE IS NOT ONLY TO REDUCE ANXIETY IN TEENS BUT ALSO TO IMPROVE THEIR RECEPTIVITY TO DELICATE MENTAL HEALTH TOPICS ADDRESSED IN OUR FILMS.” — Trish Glowacki, Exec Dir. Glowmedia

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- February 8, 2024

CONTACT: Dale Fisher

dfisher@glowmedia.org

THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT AND CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS ARE PROUD TO UNVEIL THEIR NEW VIRTUAL REALITY SOUNDBATHING EXPERIENCE, TRANQUIL WATERS, AT THE 8TH ANNUAL VIRTUAL REALITY IN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE IN TAMPA, FLORIDA ON MARCH 1

The glowmedia project announces the world premiere of our new virtual reality soundbathing experience written and directed by Angela Cohen of Charley Bear Productions.

Featuring original music by Grammy winning musician, Rami Jaffee, and Jessy Greene, the experience is designed to reduce stress and anxiety.

Angela Cohen will be presenting the experience at the 8th Annual Virtual Reality and Healthcare Global Symposium. The presentation, titled "Transformative VR Sound Bathing Experience: Fostering Mental Well-being and Facilitating Open Dialogue on Suicide Prevention,” delves into a pioneering research project aimed at enhancing mental well-being in teens. The focus is on inducing a theta wave brain state akin to meditation through a virtual reality (VR) sound bathing intervention. The presentation covers the urgent need for such interventions, delves into the scientific underpinnings of creating the VR experience, showcases the efficacy based on preliminary research, explores use case scenarios, and outlines a future plan for implementation and further developments. The goal is to not only reduce anxiety in teens but also to improve their receptivity to mental health literacy films, thereby fostering open dialogue on suicide prevention and offering a promising avenue for mental health support in schools and underserved communities.

ABOUT THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT

With over 1 million views of its films, the glowmedia project educates youth, their families, and educators in an effort to reduce stigma, correct misconceptions, and reinforce the reality that mental health affects everyone.

ABOUT CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS

The mission of Charley Bear Productions is to lead social change by telling unique and diverse stories showcasing the female voice.