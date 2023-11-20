THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT AND CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS GREENLIGHT VIRTUAL REALITY SOUNDBATHING EXPERIENCE

Angela Cohen, Writer and Director, Virtual Reality Soundbathing Experience Trish Glowacki, Exec. Producer, There Can Be Light Rami Jaffee, Co-Music Composer, Keyboards

With music by multi-grammy winner, Rami Jaffee, and Jessy Greene, and directed by Angela Cohen, this VR Experience aims to improve mental health.

THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT AND CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS GREENLIGHT VIRTUAL REALTIY SOUNDBATHING EXPERIENCE TO IMPROVE MENTAL HEALTH, DIRECTED BY ANGELA COHEN, WITH SPECIAL MUSICAL GUESTS JESSY GREENE AND RAMI JAFFEE

This groundbreaking collaboration between The GlowMedia Project, Charley Bear Productions, and musicians Rami Jaffee and Jessy Greene, is intended to work in tandem with the glowmedia project’s library of films. The VR experience, directed by Angela Cohen, will be an easily accessible resource to improve mental wellness. The project will be revealed at the 8th Annual IVRHA Symposium in February 2024.

Musicians Jessy Greene and Rami Jaffee state “We are excited to team up with the glowmedia project and CBP to create this incredible soundbathing experience.”

ABOUT THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT:

Boasting over 1 million views of its thought-provoking films, The glowmedia project is produces short films with guides that dispel stigma and debunk misconceptions about mental health for youth, their families, and educators alike.

ABOUT CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS:

Determined to lead social change, Angela Cohen, the founder of CBP emboldens the female voice through thoughtful and diverse storytelling.

ABOUT THE MUSICIANS:

As musicians touring with the biggest acts in the world for many years (Foo Fighters, P!nk, The Wallflowers), Jessy Greene and multi-Grammy winner, Rami Jaffee, have long recognized the healing powers of music. Many years ago they began studying and composing healing frequencies. They are excited to team up with the glowmedia project and CBP to create this incredible soundbathing experience.

