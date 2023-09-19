The Glowmedia Project and Charley Bear Productions Announce DC Premiere of There Can be Light at DC Shorts Int Film Fest

Trish Glowacki, Exec. Producer, There Can Be Light Angela Cohen, Writer and Director, There Can Be Light

Local Filmmaker, Trish Glowacki, is proud that their film, addressing suicide prevention, will screen at DC shorts during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT AND CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS ARE PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE WASHINGTON, D.C. PREMIERE OF THEIR SHORT FILM, THERE CAN BE LIGHT, AT THE DC SHORTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, SATURDAY, SEPT 23 AT 9:30PM AT THE ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA DC BRYANT STREET

Local filmmaker and founder of the glowmedia project, Trish Glowacki, announces the Washington, D.C. premiere of our new narrative short, There Can be Light, written and directed by Angela Cohen of Charley Bear Productions.

There Can Be Light: How do you heal from a loss? 15-year-old Olivia lost her childhood best friend, Ricardo, to suicide and is grappling with guilt. She didn't see the signs. Falling into depression, she must find a way to move forward by honoring Ricardo's pain, her surviving relationships, and her own humanity.

Marci Wiseman, of The deNovo Initiative states, "The deNovo Initiative is excited to support the films and work of the glowmedia project. Our teens are living in an unprecedented time, navigating situations and pressures with which the adults in their lives have little to no experience. Glowmedia’s films provide a 21st century communication tool to address mental health issues with this vulnerable population.”

ABOUT THE GLOWMEDIA PROJECT

With over 1 million views of its films, the glowmedia project’s mission is to reduce stigma, correct misconceptions, and reinforce the reality that mental health affects everyone.

ABOUT CHARLEY BEAR PRODUCTIONS

The mission of Charley Bear Productions is to lead social change by telling unique and diverse stories showcasing the female voice.

ABOUT THE DENOVO INITIATIVE

The deNovo Initiative is a private foundation that supports filmmakers who challenge our preconceptions and use their films as catalysts to overcome political polarization, racism, anti- immigrant anger, ageism, ableism, and cultural divisions.

