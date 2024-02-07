Jail kitchen workers push for minimum wage at California Supreme Court

The California Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments over whether pretrial county jail detainees are entitled to minimum wage and overtime pay while working for the private contractor that supplies meals to state correctional facilities.
