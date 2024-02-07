Submit Release
McGuire sworn in as California Senate president pro tempore

Sen. Mike McGuire took the oath of office as president pro tempore of the California Senate on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, from California Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero as his wife Erika and Gov. Gavin Newsom looked on, and as he held his young son, Connor.

