Sen. Mike McGuire took the oath of office as president pro tempore of the California Senate on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, from California Supreme Court Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero as his wife Erika and Gov. Gavin Newsom looked on, and as he held his young son, Connor.
You just read:
McGuire sworn in as California Senate president pro tempore
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.