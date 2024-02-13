Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital at Carmel Names Andrea Cyr, DO, FAAPMR, CAQSM as Medical Director

Dr. Cyr, Medical Director

CARMEL, IN, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital of Carmel Names Andrea Cyr, DO, FAAPMR, CAQSM as Medical Director

Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital of Carmel, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, announced Andrea Cyr, as the hospital’s Medical Director.

Andrea Cyr, DO is a Board Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician and a Board Certified Sports Medicine Physician. She most recently served as Physician Evaluator for Signify Health. She previously served as a Professor of Sports Medicine and a Team Physician at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

"We are fortunate to have Dr. Cyr leading the physical rehabilitation medicine services for our patients,” said Erin Couch, Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to increase our rehab service offerings and complete the requirements for rehabilitation and stroke certifications, having Dr. Cyr on our team will be critical to our success,” Couch said.

Dr. Cyr completed a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. She also completed both a residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and an internship in medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin followed by a fellowship in Sports Medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

About Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital

Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital is in the heart of Carmel and only a few minutes from the Carmel Arts & Design District. The motivated inpatient rehab therapy team at this 40-bed rehab hospital provides comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or injury, such as a stroke, brain injury, multi-trauma, or other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and returns them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Indy Rehab.