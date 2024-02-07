Submit Release
MPD Makes Second Arrest in Northwest Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announced a second arrest in an October 2023 shooting that killed a man.

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, at approximately 3:38 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 900 block of U Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Diamonte Lewis, of Southeast, DC.

Previously on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, a 16-year-old male, of Alexandria, VA was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him as an adult with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the MPD Fugitive Unit took custody of 20-year-old Na’eem Butler, of Herndon, VA, from the United States Marshals Service after he was extradited from State College, PA. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23173376

