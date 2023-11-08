TKC Incorporated Offers Training For Small Businesses to Save Time, Money and Effort with AI

Ai is a trusted assistant

AI Prepares Small Companies to Compete Larger

COLLEGE PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The much-anticipated "Simple AI Solutions for Small Business Success" conference, being held online on November 17 and 18, is a gateway for solo and small business owners to master AI efficiency and business growth tools.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's report, "Empowering Small Business: The Impact of Technology on U.S. Small Business” states that a mere 23% of small businesses already use AI. Yet most business owners realize the value of AI technology to stay in business. Further, there is an educational gap that must be filled.

Angela Heath, creator of the AI Biz Generators and host of the conference agrees. "AI is especially important for solopreneurs," Heath states, "Since the vast majority of non-employee businesses earn less than $100,000, artificial intelligence is a cost-effective way to gain data-driven insights, work more efficiently and generate innovative ideas and solutions."

The "Simple AI Solutions for Small Business Success" conference offers a unique blend of business insights, live tool demos, and strategic networking opportunities. All of the featured tools are simple to use and affordable.

The Conference is offered during Global Entrepreneurship Week. a worldwide celebration aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and encouraging citizens to become starters - finding new and better ways of doing things. In the wake of the pandemic and its impact, GEW 2023 is also a call to action for societies to be resilient and come together in leveraging the power of innovation for the benefit of all.

Ms. Heath reports, "I have trained thousands of people to become self-employed. Far too often, entrepreneurs give up before they even get started because of the complexity of doing business in the US, the required research and the need to learn new administrative skills."

She searched for simple, inexpensive tools to help her clients get started and grow quickly without prompt engineering, complicated metrics, and pesty monthly fees. Finding none, she created the AI Biz Generators that only require business builders to enter a few keywords in exchange for data, strategic plans, consumer-focused content, and more.

The conference is designed with the same purpose in mind – simple yet very impactful and practical. The conference is complimentary on both days. Speakers are small business owners who will demonstrate the simple tools they use so that attendees understand the business use case.

Attendees will:

- Learn about the latest trends, tools, and strategies in the AI landscape for solopreneurs and small businesses without being overwhelmed.

- Discover how AI can transform e-commerce, marketing, and business operations.

- Explore the power of AI in course creation, social media, and website compliance.

- Connect with like-minded entrepreneurs and build valuable networks.

- Take away actionable knowledge and strategies that will supercharge your business.

There is no charge for the training but seating is limited. Attendees will future-proof their businesses by attending the "Simple AI Solutions for Small Business Success." Register HERE today.