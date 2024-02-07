Stealthing bill passes house with bipartisan vote

OLYMPIA– Survivors of sexual violence have another path to justice thanks to Rep. Liz Berry (D-Queen Anne) and her HB 1958. The bill allows for survivors of stealthing to bring a civil suit against the perpetrator. Stealthing is the non-consensual removal or tampering with a sexually protective device.

“When my close friend came to me with her story about how a consensual sexual partner removed a condom without her permission or knowledge, I immediately understood this to be outside of the bounds of consensual sex,” said Berry. “After I began working on the legislation even more individuals bravely shared their story. This bill will give a pathway to justice for these survivors of sexual assault.”

Unlike similar bills in other states, HB 1958 expands beyond condoms to include dental dams, spermicides, cervical caps, and any other barrier meant to deter pregnancy and the spread of disease. Perpetrators could pay up to $5,000 in damages per offense.

HB 1958 passed the House with a bipartisan vote of 64 to 33 and moves on to the Senate for consideration.