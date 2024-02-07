STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Troy

TROY, Vermont (Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the town of Troy in Orleans County.

VSP received a call at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, from a member of the public who reported having discovered a possible human body inside a large container on a sand bar in the Missisquoi River in the area of Big Falls of Missisquoi State Park on River Road. Troopers responded to the location and confirmed the presence of a deceased adult woman. The scene was secured and processed for evidence. The body was subsequently transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and to determine the cause and manner of death.

The body was located during the missing-persons investigation related to Kayla Wright, 29, of Derby, who was last seen in Troy early Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

The Vermont State Police investigation into this suspicious death continued through the night and is active and ongoing at this time. Troopers are conducting interviews and carrying out search warrants. Members of VSP’s Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit are all involved in the case. No one is currently in custody. Initial investigation indicates this is an isolated incident, and there are no indications of a threat to the community.

Anyone with information that could assist state police with this investigation is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is currently available. VSP will provide updates as the case progresses.

- 30 -