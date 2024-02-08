SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with The India National Tote, a Venture with SportsWin and Reemas Gaming

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with The India National Tote

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of India's legal horse wagering sector.

Together, we aim to enhance the wagering experience for the Indian gaming community, offering a seamless, secure, and engaging platform for sports fans across the nation.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV – SCCG Management, a leading global advisory and consultancy firm in the gambling industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with The India National Tote, a groundbreaking initiative spearheaded by leaders from SportsWin and Reemas Gaming. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of India's legal horse wagering sector, promising to revolutionize the horse racing betting landscape.

The India National Tote, born from the combined expertise of SportsWin's leading horse race wagering platforms and Reemas Gaming's seasoned global horseracing management and operations team, aims to unify the nation's online and course tote markets. With more than three years of experience providing online tote technology to two of India's nine turf clubs, this coalition brings a wealth of operational and strategic expertise to the table.

"Sportswin and Reemas Gaming are very excited to be collaborating with the team from SCCG who with their experience and know-how, will help bring the India National Tote opportunity to life and truly create a national unified online and course tote and market for the mass Indian Gaming community in the only legalized sports wagering sector in India in a first-of-its-kind venture," says Sameer Nandwani, Director of Reemas Gaming . This partnership underscores the commitment of both entities to innovate and expand the horizons of legal sports wagering in India.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, "We are honored to join forces with The India National Tote, a collaborative effort between SportsWin and Reemas Gaming. This alliance aligns perfectly with our mission to foster growth and innovation in the global gambling sector. Leveraging our extensive experience in business development, capital raising, and market distribution, we are poised to support the India National Tote in establishing a unified, legal betting platform that will set new standards for the industry in India and beyond. Together, we aim to enhance the wagering experience for the Indian gaming community, offering a seamless, secure, and engaging platform for sports fans across the nation."

SCCG Management, with over 100 client partners worldwide, brings a wealth of knowledge and resources to the partnership, promising to elevate the India National Tote to new heights. The collaboration between SCCG, SportsWin, and Reemas Gaming represents a pioneering venture in India's legal sports wagering landscape, setting the stage for unprecedented growth and innovation in the sector.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT