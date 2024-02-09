Coyote Peterson and Buffalo Bill Center of the West Team Up For Donation Challenge Through June 12, 2024

Coyote Peterson holding a red fox Buffalo Bill Center of the West Façade

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned wildlife educator and adventurer, Coyote Peterson , is joining forces with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in an unprecedented collaboration aimed at raising awareness and support for the Center's extraordinary exhibits and educational programs. This special initiative, running through June 12, 2024, promises to make a significant impact on the Center's programming and education legacy.What sets this collaboration apart is the generous matching of all donations by an anonymous benefactor. Every dollar contributed, whether it's $1, $1,000,000, or any amount in between, will be matched, doubling the impact of each donation. This means that each contribution is invaluable, ensuring that every supporter's generosity goes even further towards supporting the Center's vital initiatives.The contributions from this campaign will directly contribute to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s operations endowment, providing sustained support for ongoing initiatives and securing the future of programs such as the captivating Live Raptors experience. By supporting this initiative, donors will play a crucial role in preserving wildlife, enriching educational opportunities, and fostering a deeper appreciation for our natural world."We are thrilled to partner with Coyote Peterson on this important initiative," said Amy Sullivan, Director of Development at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. "Coyote's passion for wildlife conservation and education aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are grateful for his support in helping us raise awareness and support for our programs."Coyote Peterson echoed this sentiment, stating, "I am honored to collaborate with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on this donation challenge. Together, we can make a real difference in securing future generations can appreciate the Center's five museums and educational programming."Donors interested in supporting the Coyote Peterson and Buffalo Bill Center of the West donation challenge can visit https://centerofthewest.org/legacy-challenge-donation/ to make a contribution and have their donation matched. Additionally, supporters are encouraged to spread the word on social media using the hashtag #CoyotePetersonxBuffaloBill.------------------------------------------------------------Coyote Peterson is proud to be an Emmy Award-winning host on YouTube's Brave Wilderness, where his videos have been viewed over 4.8 billion times worldwide, making Brave Wilderness the largest wildlife brand in the digital space. Coyote has spent the past decade getting up-close with animals to uncover the true stories behind some of our planet’s most misunderstood creatures. His passion for wildlife is driven by a desire to educate the world about animals and to foster a future that conserves environments and their species.The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, Wyoming, is a world-renowned Smithsonian Affiliate institution dedicated to preserving the rich heritage and history of the American West. With five distinct museums under one roof, the Center offers visitors an immersive experience that explores the Greater Yellowstone Area’s wildlife and ecosystems, lives of Plains Indian Peoples, western artwork, history of firearms, and the legacy of Buffalo Bill Cody. Through exhibitions, educational programs, customized exclusive tours, and research initiatives, the Center fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of the American West’s enduring impact on our nation’s culture and identity. For more information, please visit centerofthewest.org.

Coyote Peterson Teams Up with Buffalo Bill Center of the West for an Epic Donation Challenge!