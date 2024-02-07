Submit Release
DEP's State Revolving Fund Helps with Deland's Water Reclamation Facility Improvements

DEP's Division of Water Restoration Assistance is providing approximately $43 million ($23 million in American Rescue Plan Act Wastewater Grant funds, and $20 million in a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan) for DeLand's Wiley M. Nash Water Reclamation Facility Improvements. This project, when complete in 2026, will expand the plant hydraulic capacity to eight million gallons per day and upgrade the facility to Advanced Waste Treatment Standards. This $83 million project has been funded with grants and low interest loans from DEP, the St. Johns River Water Management District and the Federal Government.

