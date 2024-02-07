Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,798 in the last 365 days.

House passes Peterson bill to ban Octopus farming in Washington.

OLYMPIA – The Washington State House of Representatives passed legislation that will prevent the farming of Octopus in Washington State. Sponsored by Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, House Bill 1153 passed the House with a bipartisan vote of 70-27. 

“Octopus farming leads to suffering and sickness for one of the more intelligent and feeling animals in our oceans,” said Rep. Peterson. “It can lead to huge environmental and ecological effects as well. Octopus farming is harmful to the animals and the environment and is unnecessary. It’s time to move on.” 

House Bill 1153 now moves to the Senate for further consideration. This year’s 60-day short session ends on March 7.


You just read:

House passes Peterson bill to ban Octopus farming in Washington.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more