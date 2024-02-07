House passes Peterson bill to ban Octopus farming in Washington.

OLYMPIA – The Washington State House of Representatives passed legislation that will prevent the farming of Octopus in Washington State. Sponsored by Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, House Bill 1153 passed the House with a bipartisan vote of 70-27.

“Octopus farming leads to suffering and sickness for one of the more intelligent and feeling animals in our oceans,” said Rep. Peterson. “It can lead to huge environmental and ecological effects as well. Octopus farming is harmful to the animals and the environment and is unnecessary. It’s time to move on.”

House Bill 1153 now moves to the Senate for further consideration. This year’s 60-day short session ends on March 7.