Attorney General Jackley Joins Attorneys General Opposing Proposed U.S. Senate Border Bill

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 15 other Attorneys General in opposing measures in a proposed “border bill” scheduled to be heard in the U.S. Senate.

The coalition’s letter, sent to the Senate leadership of both parties, states that the legislation fails to solve the border problems. The Attorneys General also urge Congress to give States the authorization to enforce federal immigration laws.

“The border issue is a problem that Washington must address with more than empty political speeches,” said Attorney General Jackley. “South Dakota is dealing with an unlimited supply of methamphetamine and fentanyl coming from the southern border. If Congress won’t provide a measured and needed response, let the States take the steps to better protect our citizens.”

Other Attorneys Generals who have joined the letter are from the states of: Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

To read the letter, click here.

