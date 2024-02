Fatal Crash Town of Bridport

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE FATAL CRASH

CASE#: 24B5000596

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: February 6, 2024, 1430 hours

STREET: East Street

TOWN: Bridport

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Market Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Terry

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ripton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Patriot

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatality

HOSPITAL: N

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Keith Betourney

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Big Horn

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor injury to finger

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 6, 2024, at approximately 1430 hours, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Street & Market Road in the Town of Bridport.

Investigation revealed that Vehicle #1 was traveling west on Market Road, failing to stop on Market Road at the posted stop sign. Vehicle #1 entered the southbound lane of East Street and was struck by Vehicle #2 that was traveling south on East Street. The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and both vehicles roll over several times before both vehicles came to an uncontrolled position of rest.

Troopers were assisted by members of the VSP Crash Reconstruction Team, Bridport Fire Department & Middlebury Ambulance Service.

VCVC(s): N

COURT ACTION: N

