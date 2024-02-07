07 February 2024

Telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the President of Kyrgyzstan

On February 6, 2024, at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

The head of state, on behalf of the Turkmen people and on his own behalf, expressed words of sympathy in connection with the accident that occurred at the thermal power plant.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan has sent humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan and, if necessary, is ready to provide all possible assistance, while expressing support in overcoming the current situation and the wish for the speedy completion of restoration work at the thermal power plant.

President Sadyr Japarov, on behalf of the Kyrgyz people and on his own behalf, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the words of empathy at this difficult moment. As the head of Kyrgyzstan emphasized, his country highly values friendly relations with Turkmenistan, which was among the first to come to the rescue. He also conveyed greetings to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.