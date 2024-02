This is a press release from the Sequoia Humane Society:

Come join us, and help countless vulnerable animals, who are on their journey to finding a loving forever home.

Mardi Cause is a dinner and dance party with New Orleans-style catering and drinks. You’ll enjoy live music, and dancing, as well as live and silent auctions.

We’ll have surprise activities in store, and some four-legged friends to meet and greet.

vv Buy Tickets Here vv