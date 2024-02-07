Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,097 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 08, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 08, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen East Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Carroll Carroll County Agricultural Society
12/1/2018 TO 11/30/2020		 Financial Audit
Clark Clark-Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Crawford Buckeye Central Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wynford Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Menlo Park Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Randall Park High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Margaretta Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Fairfield Union Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Road to Success Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Central High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Northwest Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Vanlue Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Napoleon Area City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Licking Par Excellence Academy dba Par Excellence STEM Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Oberlin City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
South Lorain County Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Upper Valley Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Butler Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Morrow Northmor Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Zane State College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Village of Sarahsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Portage Portage Area School Consortium
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Shalersville Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Richland Pioneer Career and Technology Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clear Fork Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Bloom Vernon Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca North Central Ohio Trust Regional Council of Governments Joint Self-Insurance Health Program
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Old Fort Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Bridges Community Academy, Inc. dba Bridges Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
North Central Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Steel Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, February 08, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 08, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more