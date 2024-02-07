Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 08, 2024

Public Affairs

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 08, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Allen East Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Carroll Carroll County Agricultural Society

12/1/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Financial Audit Clark Clark-Shawnee Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Crawford Buckeye Central Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wynford Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Valley Career Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Menlo Park Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Randall Park High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Margaretta Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Fairfield Union Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield County Port Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Road to Success Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Central High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Northwest Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Vanlue Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Napoleon Area City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Licking Par Excellence Academy dba Par Excellence STEM Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lorain City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Oberlin City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

South Lorain County Ambulance District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Upper Valley Career Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Butler Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Morrow Northmor Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Zane State College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Village of Sarahsville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Portage Portage Area School Consortium

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Shalersville Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Richland Pioneer Career and Technology Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clear Fork Valley Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Valley Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Bloom Vernon Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca North Central Ohio Trust Regional Council of Governments Joint Self-Insurance Health Program

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Old Fort Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Bridges Community Academy, Inc. dba Bridges Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

North Central Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Steel Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Newcomerstown Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit

