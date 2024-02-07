Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 08, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 08, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen East Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula
|Jefferson Area Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Carroll County Agricultural Society
12/1/2018 TO 11/30/2020
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Clark-Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|Buckeye Central Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wynford Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Menlo Park Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Randall Park High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Margaretta Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Fairfield Union Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Road to Success Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Northwest Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Vanlue Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Napoleon Area City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Par Excellence Academy dba Par Excellence STEM Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Oberlin City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|South Lorain County Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Upper Valley Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Butler Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Morrow
|Northmor Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Zane State College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Village of Sarahsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Portage Area School Consortium
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shalersville Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Pioneer Career and Technology Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clear Fork Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Valley Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bloom Vernon Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|North Central Ohio Trust Regional Council of Governments Joint Self-Insurance Health Program
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Old Fort Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bridges Community Academy, Inc. dba Bridges Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|North Central Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Steel Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Newcomerstown Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, February 08, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
