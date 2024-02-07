WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Children and Families announced a total of $1,095,580 to the Community Action Region VI in Jamestown for Head Start and Early Head Start. These programs provide services for low-income families with young children and encourage communities to support the physical, cognitive, social, and emotional development of infants and toddlers.
Sen. Cramer: HHS Awards More Than $1 Million for North Dakota Head Start Programs
