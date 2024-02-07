Submit Release
Jefferson Humanists Gears Up for 4th Annual Darwin Day Science Drive

Jefferson Humanists: Find Friends, Share Ideas, Do Good.

Humanist Helping Humanity group collects science materials for local Jeffco school.

We need science education to produce scientists, but we need it equally to create literacy in the public...Literacy in science will enrich a person's life.”
— Hans A. Bethe
GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Darwin Day, Jefferson Humanists, a chapter of the American Humanist Association, is thrilled to announce its 4th Annual Darwin Day Science Drive. This community-driven initiative, spearheaded by our Humanist Helping Humanities social action group, is dedicated to promoting science education in local schools by collecting science materials and monetary donations. All donations support Jefferson County schools facing budget constraints, helping ensure students have access to essential resources for effective science education.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, February 10th
• Time: 9 am - 12 pm
• Location: Parking lot of Jefferson Unitarian Church (JUC), 14350 W 32nd Ave, Golden

Past Success and Impact:

In the past three years, HHH has made a significant impact in science education, collecting 10 - 20 boxes of science materials and over $500 in monetary donations every single year. Previous contributions have benefited Jeffco schools such as Vivian Elementary, Stober Elementary, Everitt Middle, and Arvada K-8. This year donations will support Edgewater Elementary.

How You Can Contribute:

• Material Donations: Purchase and drop off needed science materials at the Jefferson Unitarian Church on February 10th between 9 am and noon. A list of suggested items can be found on our Meetup post at www.meetup.com/jeffcohumanists/events/298159693/.

• Monetary Donations: Monetary donations can be made by checks payable to Jefferson Humanists, dropped off at the JUC collection point on February 10th or through credit card donations online at https://tinyurl.com/JH-Donation (specify "HHH Donation" and note "Darwin Day Drive" in the provided box).

Jefferson Humanists looks forward to the community's support in making the 4th Annual Darwin Day Science Drive a resounding success, ensuring that science education remains accessible and enriching for all students.

About Jefferson Humanists

Jefferson Humanists vision is an American Humanist Association chapter located in Golden, Colorado. Our vision is, “Free thinkers building a better community.” Our mission is, “To expand an ethical and life-affirming Humanist community devoted to science, reason, inclusion and social responsibility.” For more information, see www.jeffersonhumanists.org.

Matthew Elisha
Jefferson Humanists
+1 303-432-8694
email us here

