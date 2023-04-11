How Secular Humanism can help heal the world. Dr. Phil Zuckerman, professor of secular studies, speaks on April 15.

Jefferson Humanists Logo - Find Friends, Share Ideas, Do Good
Last chance to get tickets for this important presentation.
…humanist principles - esp. those that emphasize human worth & dignity...reverence for life, & the intrinsic ability of humans to be caring & just—provide the foundations of secular morality.”
— Phil Zuckerman
DENVER, CO, U.S.A., April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jefferson Humanists and Secular Hub, chapters of the American Humanist Association, are pleased to welcome Professor Phil Zuckerman, Associate Dean and Professor of Sociology and Secular Studies at Pitzer College, to speak on the topic, “Healing the World Through Secular Humanism,” at 7 pm on April 15 at Jefferson Unitarian Church (14350 W 32nd Ave) in Golden, CO.
The world is faced with numerous problems, from poverty to climate change to homelessness. Secular humanism can offer solutions to help alleviate these problems and more. Humanism is a philosophical and ethical stance that emphasizes the use of reason and science, with a commitment to human progress and the betterment of humanity and our world. Humanism provides a compassionate, rational and scientific basis for understanding the world leading to more effective problem-solving and decision-making. Professor Zuckerman will discuss ways in which secular humanism can provide comprehensive solutions to both personal and world problems.
About Phil Zuckerman:
Phil Zuckerman is Associate Dean and Professor of Sociology and Secular Studies at Pitzer College. In 2011, Professor Zuckerman founded the first Secular Studies department in the nation, an interdisciplinary program focusing on aspects of secularity in societies and cultures, past and present, and includes the study of non-religious people, groups, thought, and cultural expression. (See “Secular ‘values voters’ are becoming an electoral force in the US”) He is author or co-author of 13 books, including: Living the Secular Life, The Nonreligious, and What It Means to Be Moral. His newest book, Beyond Doubt: The Secularization of Society, will be released in May by NYU Press.
About Jefferson Humanists and Secular Hub:
Jefferson Humanists mission is to expand an ethical and life-affirming humanist community devoted to science, reason, inclusion and social responsibility. Through community building, lectures, social activism and discussion we expand our members’ awareness, gain an understanding of the issues facing the world, and provide learning opportunities through guest speakers on a variety of topics. Find out more at https://www.jeffersonhumanists.org/.
Established in 2013, the Secular Hub is a community center which provides physical meeting space for secular groups and organizes activities focused on building secular community, advancing reason and critical thinking, and giving back through education and altruism. Find out more at https://www.secularhub.org/.
