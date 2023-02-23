Professor Phil Zuckerman Speaks on Solving World Problems through Secular Humanism
Zuckerman will share ideas on how humanism can address social problems such as poverty, climate change and healthcare.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jefferson Humanists and Secular Hub, chapters of the American Humanist Association, are pleased to welcome Professor Phil Zuckerman to speak on the topic, “Healing the World Through Secular Humanism,” at 7 pm on April 15 at Jefferson Unitarian Church (14350 W 32nd Ave) in Golden, CO.
Secular humanism is a philosophical and ethical stance that emphasizes the use of reason and science, with a commitment to human progress and the betterment of humanity and our world. A Pew Research Center poll indicates that 3 in 10 adults in this country are Nones, referring to those with no religious affiliation. As our society becomes increasingly secular, with fewer people subscribing to a particular religion, humanism provides a compassionate, rational and scientific basis for understanding the world. This leads to more effective problem-solving and decision-making, helping to address problems such as poverty, climate change and healthcare. Professor Zuckerman will discuss ways in which secular humanism can provide comprehensive solutions.
Tickets for this presentation are $11 and may be purchased at https://www.jeffersonhumanists.org/.
About Phil Zuckerman:
Phil Zuckerman is Associate Dean and Professor of Sociology and Secular Studies at Pitzer College. In 2011, Professor Zuckerman founded the first Secular Studies department in the nation, an interdisciplinary program focusing on aspects of secularity in societies and cultures, past and present, and includes the study of non-religious people, groups, thought, and cultural expression. (See “Secular ‘values voters’ are becoming an electoral force in the US”) He is author or co-author of 13 books, including: Living the Secular Life, The Nonreligious, and What It Means to Be Moral. His newest book, Beyond Doubt: The Secularization of Society, will be released in May by NYU Press.
About Jefferson Humanists and Secular Hub:
Jefferson Humanists mission is to expand an ethical and life-affirming humanist community devoted to science, reason, inclusion and social responsibility. Through community building, lectures, social activism and discussion we expand our members’ awareness, gain an understanding of the issues facing the world, and provide learning opportunities through guest speakers on a variety of topics. Find out more at https://www.jeffersonhumanists.org/.
Established in 2013, the Secular Hub is a community center which provides physical meeting space for secular groups and organizes activities focused on building secular community, advancing reason and critical thinking, and giving back through education and altruism. Find out more at https://www.secularhub.org/.
