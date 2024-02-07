Senator Cramer Statement on Border Security and Supplemental Funding Legislation

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued the following statement regarding the Senate border security and supplemental funding bill.

“After reading the text, there are some really good policies I wish we could have, and I’m sure Donald Trump would love to have, but this bill provides too many openings for bad behavior from an administration unconcerned with the threats we face at the southern border. Of course, based on a decades-long track record, we know Democrats and our adversaries will take advantage of every loophole and every loose end.

“There could not have been a better border negotiator than James Lankford, whose unquestioned subject-matter expertise on the issue of border security lent immense credibility to this discussion. He made great progress and was as open and transparent as he could be, but secretive negotiations and Congress’ all-or-nothing approach left little room for success.

“In the end, poor process failed us again. The American people deserve better. Every bill should go through committee, where debate is transparent and members have a say. It’s time to act like the world’s most deliberative body, instead of the world’s most secretive one. There are 100 election certificates in this chamber, and each one has constituents behind them expecting their input be reflected.”