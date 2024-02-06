Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 06, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, February 6 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 6, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 2:10 P.M.
Non-Voting Session
Joint Session of General Assembly
Governor Budget Address
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· An audit report per Act 42 of 2019, from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department regarding the Pennsylvania Reinsurance Program Financial Statements year ended June 30, 2023
· An annual report per Act 165 of 1990, from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Council regarding the Pennsylvania Hazardous Material Emergency Planning And Reponse 2022
· A report per Act 31 of 2007, from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Radiation Protection Act
· A report per Act 31 of 2007, from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency regarding the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Radiation Protection Act
· An annual report per the Requirements of Section 509-A of the Act of April 9, 1929, known as the Adminitstrative Code of 1929, from the Office of the State Inspector General regarding the Office of State Inspector General’s 2022-2023 annual report
· A report in fulfillment of the requirements set forth by the 2020 Fiscal Code (HB2536), from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources regarding the report to the General Assembly on the Northcentral Atv Regional Trail Connector Pilot
· An annual report per the requirements of the 1996 Job Enchancement Act 113, Section 2706, from the Department of Community and Economic Development regarding the 2023 end of year allocation report
· An annual report pursuant to Act 24 of 1989, from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department regarding Catastrophic Loss Benefits Continuation Fund Status of Fund and Outstanding Liability report projected as of June 30, 2024
· A report in fulfillment of the requirements set forth by The Greater Father Involvement Act of November 3, 2022, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding the report of the Advisory Committee on Pennsylvania Greater Father Involvement January 2024
Committee on Committees
Supplemental Report
February 6, 2024
Representative Joe McAndrew appointed Chair of the House Transportation Committee, Subcommittee on Public Transportation
Representative Melissa Shusterman elected to the House Transportation Committee, Subcommittee on Public Transportation
Representative Mark Rozzi elected to the House Transportation Committee, Subcommittee on Transportation Safety
Representative Brandon Markosek elected to the House Transportation Committee, Subcommittee on Ports
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Carol Hill-Evans, Chair
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the resolution from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HR 279
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
Monday, February 5th,
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in a Joint Session Tomorrow,
February 6, 2024, at 12:30 PM, in the Capitol Rotunda for the purpose of hearing an address by His Excellency, Governor Josh Shapiro; and be it further;
RESOLVED, That a committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with a similar committee on the part of the House of
Representatives, to escort His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to the Capitol Rotunda.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
Monday, February 5th
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the
Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 18, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week,
it reconvene on Monday, March 18, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HR 279
Bills Referred
HR 287 State Government
HR 288 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 289 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 290 State Government
HR 291 Education
HR 292 Health
HR 293 State Government
HR 294 Transportation
HR 295 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 296 Health
HR 297 Health
HR 298 State Government
HR 299 Health
HR 300 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 301 State Government
HR 302 Health
HR 303 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 304 Professional Licensure
HR 305 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 306 State Government
HR 307 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 308 State Government
HR 310 Human Services
HR 311 Education
HR 312 Health
HR 313 Labor And Industry
HR 314 Judiciary
HR 315 Human Services
HB 1825 Professional Licensure
HB 1937 State Government
HB 1938 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HB 1939 Finance
HB 1940 Housing And Community Development
HB 1941 State Government
HB 1942 Health
HB 1943 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 1944 Insurance
HB 1945 State Government
HB 1946 State Government
HB 1947 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1948 Judiciary
HB 1949 Finance
HB 1950 Education
HB 1951 State Government
HB 1952 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1953 Labor And Industry
HB 1954 Health
HB 1955 State Government
HB 1956 Health
HB 1957 Transportation
HB 1959 Game And Fisheries
HB 1960 Local Government
HB 1961 Judiciary
HB 1962 Judiciary
HB 1963 Health
HB 1964 Transportation
HB 1965 State Government
HB 1966 Professional Licensure
HB 1967 Transportation
HB 1968 Labor And Industry
HB 1969 Professional Licensure
HB 1970 Transportation
HB 1971 Transportation
HB 1972 Education
HB 1973 Local Government
HB 1974 Education
HB 1975 Housing And Community Development
HB 1976 Housing And Community Development
HB 1977 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1978 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 1979 Judiciary
HB 1980 Finance
HB 1981 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1982 Judiciary
HB 1983 Education
HB 1984 Transportation
HB 1985 Health
HB 1986 Education
HB 1987 Education
HB 1988 Housing And Community Development
HB 1989 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1990 Education
HB 1991 Finance
HB 1992 Judiciary
HB 1994 Finance
HB 1997 Education
HB 1998 Education
HB 1999 Education
HB 2000 Finance
HB 2001 Education
HB 2002 Labor And Industry
HB 2003 Finance
HB 2004 Judiciary
HB 2005 Education
HB 2006 Education
HB 2007 Education
HB 2008 Finance
HB 2009 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2010 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2011 Education
HB 2012 Judiciary
HB 2013 State Government
HB 2014 State Government
HB 2015 State Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1519 From Education as Committed
HB 1553 From Education as Committed
HB 1665 From Education as Committed
HB 335 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 336 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 777 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1157 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1190 From Judiciary as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, March 18, 2024 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.