Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 06, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, February 6 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

February 6, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 2:10 P.M.

Non-Voting Session

Joint Session of General Assembly

Governor Budget Address

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· An audit report per Act 42 of 2019, from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department regarding the Pennsylvania Reinsurance Program Financial Statements year ended June 30, 2023

· An annual report per Act 165 of 1990, from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Council regarding the Pennsylvania Hazardous Material Emergency Planning And Reponse 2022

· A report per Act 31 of 2007, from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Radiation Protection Act

· A report per Act 31 of 2007, from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency regarding the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Radiation Protection Act

· An annual report per the Requirements of Section 509-A of the Act of April 9, 1929, known as the Adminitstrative Code of 1929, from the Office of the State Inspector General regarding the Office of State Inspector General’s 2022-2023 annual report

· A report in fulfillment of the requirements set forth by the 2020 Fiscal Code (HB2536), from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources regarding the report to the General Assembly on the Northcentral Atv Regional Trail Connector Pilot

· An annual report per the requirements of the 1996 Job Enchancement Act 113, Section 2706, from the Department of Community and Economic Development regarding the 2023 end of year allocation report

· An annual report pursuant to Act 24 of 1989, from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department regarding Catastrophic Loss Benefits Continuation Fund Status of Fund and Outstanding Liability report projected as of June 30, 2024

· A report in fulfillment of the requirements set forth by The Greater Father Involvement Act of November 3, 2022, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding the report of the Advisory Committee on Pennsylvania Greater Father Involvement January 2024

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

February 6, 2024

Representative Joe McAndrew appointed Chair of the House Transportation Committee, Subcommittee on Public Transportation

Representative Melissa Shusterman elected to the House Transportation Committee, Subcommittee on Public Transportation

Representative Mark Rozzi elected to the House Transportation Committee, Subcommittee on Transportation Safety

Representative Brandon Markosek elected to the House Transportation Committee, Subcommittee on Ports

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Carol Hill-Evans, Chair

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the resolution from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HR 279

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

Monday, February 5th,

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in a Joint Session Tomorrow,

February 6, 2024, at 12:30 PM, in the Capitol Rotunda for the purpose of hearing an address by His Excellency, Governor Josh Shapiro; and be it further;

RESOLVED, That a committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with a similar committee on the part of the House of

Representatives, to escort His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to the Capitol Rotunda.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

Monday, February 5th

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the

Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 18, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week,

it reconvene on Monday, March 18, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HR 279

Bills Referred

HR 287 State Government

HR 288 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 289 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 290 State Government

HR 291 Education

HR 292 Health

HR 293 State Government

HR 294 Transportation

HR 295 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 296 Health

HR 297 Health

HR 298 State Government

HR 299 Health

HR 300 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 301 State Government

HR 302 Health

HR 303 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 304 Professional Licensure

HR 305 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 306 State Government

HR 307 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 308 State Government

HR 310 Human Services

HR 311 Education

HR 312 Health

HR 313 Labor And Industry

HR 314 Judiciary

HR 315 Human Services

HB 1825 Professional Licensure

HB 1937 State Government

HB 1938 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 1939 Finance

HB 1940 Housing And Community Development

HB 1941 State Government

HB 1942 Health

HB 1943 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1944 Insurance

HB 1945 State Government

HB 1946 State Government

HB 1947 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1948 Judiciary

HB 1949 Finance

HB 1950 Education

HB 1951 State Government

HB 1952 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1953 Labor And Industry

HB 1954 Health

HB 1955 State Government

HB 1956 Health

HB 1957 Transportation

HB 1959 Game And Fisheries

HB 1960 Local Government

HB 1961 Judiciary

HB 1962 Judiciary

HB 1963 Health

HB 1964 Transportation

HB 1965 State Government

HB 1966 Professional Licensure

HB 1967 Transportation

HB 1968 Labor And Industry

HB 1969 Professional Licensure

HB 1970 Transportation

HB 1971 Transportation

HB 1972 Education

HB 1973 Local Government

HB 1974 Education

HB 1975 Housing And Community Development

HB 1976 Housing And Community Development

HB 1977 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1978 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1979 Judiciary

HB 1980 Finance

HB 1981 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1982 Judiciary

HB 1983 Education

HB 1984 Transportation

HB 1985 Health

HB 1986 Education

HB 1987 Education

HB 1988 Housing And Community Development

HB 1989 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1990 Education

HB 1991 Finance

HB 1992 Judiciary

HB 1994 Finance

HB 1997 Education

HB 1998 Education

HB 1999 Education

HB 2000 Finance

HB 2001 Education

HB 2002 Labor And Industry

HB 2003 Finance

HB 2004 Judiciary

HB 2005 Education

HB 2006 Education

HB 2007 Education

HB 2008 Finance

HB 2009 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2010 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2011 Education

HB 2012 Judiciary

HB 2013 State Government

HB 2014 State Government

HB 2015 State Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1519 From Education as Committed

HB 1553 From Education as Committed

HB 1665 From Education as Committed

HB 335 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 336 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 777 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1157 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1190 From Judiciary as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, March 18, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.