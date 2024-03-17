Award winning director Sai Karan Talwar's new film dissects toxic masculinity, misogyny & mens mental health

R-L Director Sai Karan Talwar, Producer Dustin Curtis Murphy, Main leads Jerome Wright and Morgan Scriven,

What Men Do for Love" is a film that goes against the grain of genre thrills and violent sensationalism

We wanted to make a film about love and loss with an important message: love hurts, but revenge will not take the pain away. Thus bringing the vulnerabilities of how men deal with mental health issues” — Sai Karan Talwar

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning writer and director, Sai Karan Talwar , is set to captivate audiences with his latest short film, "What Men Do For Love." The provocative, yet tender film is an exploration of the masculine ego at breaking point.The story revolves around an aging dentist who kidnaps a young man who he suspects has had an affair with his wife. The dentist plans to kill him, but an unlikely relationship forms between the two men as they spend time together. The film is a 15-minute single take that will be hitting festivals this summer.Sai Karan Talwar is a 2023 alumni of the Respectability Entertainment Lab, with over forty accolades as a writer in some of the most esteemed screenwriting competitions. He is known for his BAFTA & BIFA Qualified Short Film, "GHANIMAH," which was selected at just over 50 film festivals, with 11 wins (4 for Best Film) and over a dozen nominations, the film is about Islamic enrolment into the British Military, GHANIMAH had it's UK Premiere at the British Film Institute, and the US Premiere at the Legendary Chinese Theatre in Hollywood."What Men Do for Love" is a film that goes against the grain of genre thrills and violent sensationalism, and instead focuses on the emotions one feels when experiencing lost love, and the desire for revenge that can come with it."I hope the film speaks for itself," says Talwar. "We wanted to make a film about love and loss with an important message: love hurts, but revenge will not take the pain away."Produced with Dustin Curtis Murphy of Kino Short Film, a filmmaker's collective which operates the BIFA qualifying Kino London Short Film Festival. The film stars actors Jerome Wright and Morgan Scriven, who deliver natural and vulnerable performances."What Men Do For Love" has already been selected as an Official Selection at the HollyShorts Screenwriting Competition 2023, A Quarterfinalist at the ScreenCraft Short Film Screenplay Competition 2023, and a Semifinalist at the ScreenCraft Film Fund Fall 2023. The film promises to be a unique and thought-provoking addition to this year's film festival circuit.For more information, visit Sai Karan Talwar social media page.

WHAT MEN DO FOR LOVE - Trailer