FDLE arrests petition circulator for fraud involving abortion initiative

February 6, 2024DADE CITY, Fla. – Inspectors with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested a paid petition circulator for petition fraud in Sumter, Hernando, Pasco and Pinellas counties. An arrest warrant was issued for a second petition circulator.

This investigation began after the suspects submitted 133 invalid constitutional amendment petitions in multiple counties. The arrests were the result of an investigation led by FDLE’s Election Crime Unit (ECU) working with the Florida Department of State Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS) and with assistance from local elections supervisors.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “In Florida, our elections will continue to be fair and honest. Our FDLE inspectors will investigate every allegation of voter fraud because our elections must remain free from those willing to commit fraud at the expense of all voters.”

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said, “Florida’s Constitution is a sacred document and there is a lawful method by which voters can make amendments. However, when criminals seek to circumvent that process fraudulently, this is an affront to Floridians and the sanctity of our laws, and we will do everything within our power to ensure that Floridians and our Constitution are protected.”

George Edward Andrews III, 30, of Dade City, was arrested and booked into the Hernando County Jail on 10 felony counts each of criminal use of personal identification information and signing another person’s name or a fictitious name to a petition.



An arrest warrant is active for Jamie L. Johnson, 47, of Dade City. She is being charged with 10 felony counts each of criminal use of personal identification information and signing another person’s name or a fictitious name to a petition.



Additional charges may be filed pending the completion of the investigation.



The cases will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution along with the Office of the State Attorney, Sixth Judicial Circuit.



