Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,185 in the last 365 days.

APG: Leading Women-Owned Private Label Cosmetics Packaging in the USA

APG Packaging is the market leader in cosmetics & beauty packaging and contract manufacturing with decades of experience.

APG Packaging is the market leader in cosmetics & beauty packaging and contract manufacturing with decades of experience.

APG's Innovative Packaging Solutions

APG's Innovative Packaging Solutions

APG Sustainable Packaging

APG Sustainable Packaging

Our journey at APG is driven by a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability.”
— Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing
AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an impressive demonstration of its capabilities, APackaging Group (APG) sets a new benchmark in the cosmetic packaging industry as a women-owned company specializing in custom private label cosmetics packaging solutions. Known for its dedication to quality, sustainability, and innovation, APG has emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, Victoria's Secret, and more.

Since its inception in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has focused on providing custom packaging solutions that enable brands to express their unique identities. This commitment to custom design, combined with an uncompromising approach to quality, has made APG the go-to contract manufacturer for companies seeking innovative and sustainable packaging options. With an annual production capacity exceeding 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of just 10,000, APG is uniquely positioned to meet the dynamic needs of its clientele, offering unparalleled customization, quality, and production capability.

By fostering close collaborations with its clients, APG ensures that each project is approached with a tailored strategy, reflecting the brand's ethos and market positioning. This personalized service model has established APG as a critical partner for brands looking to navigate the complexities of modern consumer expectations, delivering packaging that captivates and engages while upholding principles of environmental care and social responsibility.

As APG looks to the future, it remains dedicated to enhancing its offerings, exploring new materials, and adopting innovative design methodologies. The company's commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction continues to be the foundation of its success, driving growth and setting new standards within the cosmetic packaging industry. To get started, please visit us at https://www.apackaginggroup.com or email us at sales@apackgroup.com.

Ryan Huang
APackaging Group LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

APG: Leading Women-Owned Private Label Cosmetics Packaging in the USA

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more