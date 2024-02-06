Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,193 New WV Business Registrations for January of 2024

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,193 new businesses statewide during the month of January according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Pleasants County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of 12 new business registrations, a 4.23% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Mason, Pocahontas, Summers and Hampshire County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

Pleasants County - 4.23% growth. Mason County - 2.22% growth. Pocahontas County - 2.02% growth. Summers County - 2.01% growth. Hampshire County - 1.96% growth.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered in January include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Harrison and Cabell.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 121 new registrations. Berkeley County - 114 new registrations. Monongalia County - 95 new registrations. Harrison County - 62 new registrations. Cabell County - 61 new registrations.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,536 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from February 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 20.44% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

Shape the future of WV by participating in the West Virginia Entrepreneurship Ecosystem’s landscape survey! Share your experiences, challenges, and triumphs to contribute to the state’s plan for entrepreneurial development.