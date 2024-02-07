Captivating Curiosity: Hull, Mass. Author Unveils Whimsical World in Children's Book, "Where Do Seagulls go at Night?"

Where Do Seagulls Go at Night Author Eileen Clancy-Pantano Briley & Baxter Publications

Special education teacher, Eileen Clancy-Pantano, once again shares a beautiful story that families will love to read together.

Through this book, I hope to inspire young minds to embrace the beauty of nature and the joy of discovery.” — Eileen Clancy-Pantano, Author of Where Do Seagulls Go at Night

HULL, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is delighted to announce the February 13th release of “Where Do Seagulls go at Night?" - an enchanting children's book by acclaimed author Eileen Clancy-Pantano.

Following the success of her heartwarming second book, "Crabby Cakes," Clancy-Pantano once again captivates young readers with a delightful tale that explores the importance of curiosity, adventure, and the bonds that connect us.

"Where Do Seagulls go at Night?" invites readers to join its endearing characters on a whimsical journey. Do seagulls gather on the sand, huddling together to safeguard their feathers through the night? Or do they gracefully sleep on the water's surface, wading around and maintaining a peaceful silence? Eileen Clancy-Pantano weaves a charming narrative that not only satisfies a child's curiosity about the nocturnal habits of seagulls but also imparts a valuable lesson about the wonders of the natural world.

"I believe that fostering a sense of wonder and curiosity in children is crucial for their personal and emotional development," shared Clancy-Pantano. "Through this book, I hope to inspire young minds to embrace the beauty of nature and the joy of discovery."

"Where Do Seagulls go at Night?" is set to be released on February 13, and pre-orders are currently available through major retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble and the Briley & Baxter Publications Bookshop.

About the Author:

Eileen Clancy-Pantano holds a master's degree in special education and has a deep passion for teaching. Her mission is to empower and inspire readers to feel confident, authentic, and special about who they are. Residing in Hull, Massachusetts, Clancy-Pantano finds joy in spending time with her grown sons, grandson, and family. Her hobbies include singing and creating beautiful sea scenes on canvases and shells she collects from the beach.

About Briley & Baxter Publications:

Briley & Baxter Publications, based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. The publishing house collaborates with authors across various genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children's, science fiction, self-help and inspirational works. Their books are widely available through major distributors such as Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes, and others. Additionally, Briley & Baxter Publications is committed to giving back, with ten percent of publishing royalties donated monthly to various animal rescue organizations.