FW: Roadway Re-opened 5475 VT RT 7 in Charlotte

Rt 7 is now open

From: Bushway, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 11:59 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Roadway Closed - 5475 VT RT 7 in Charlotte

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The area of 5475 VT RT 7 in Charlotte is closed in both directions due to an accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111