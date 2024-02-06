Royalton Barracks/Assaulting of Correctional Officers
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1000573
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mengbei Wang
STATION: Troop B-East Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/17/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Assaulting a Correctional Officer
ACCUSED: Amanda L. Sweet
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
VICTIM: SSCF Correctional Officer Sebastian Rocher
AGE: 26
VICTIM: SSCF Correctional Officer Colten Lebel
AGE: 32
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police were notified that Amanda Sweet, who is currently an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility, had assaulted two Correctional Officers on January 17th, 2024. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sweet was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County, Criminal Division on February 20th, 2024, at 0800 hours. Sweet remains incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: Custody continued at SSCF
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
