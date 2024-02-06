Royalton Barracks/Assaulting of Correctional Officers

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1000573

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Mengbei Wang

STATION: Troop B-East Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/17/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility, Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Assaulting a Correctional Officer

ACCUSED: Amanda L. Sweet

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

VICTIM: SSCF Correctional Officer Sebastian Rocher

AGE: 26

VICTIM: SSCF Correctional Officer Colten Lebel

AGE: 32

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police were notified that Amanda Sweet, who is currently an inmate at Southern State Correctional Facility, had assaulted two Correctional Officers on January 17th, 2024. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sweet was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County, Criminal Division on February 20th, 2024, at 0800 hours. Sweet remains incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Custody continued at SSCF

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Mengbei Wang

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B East

Vermont State Police-Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 234-9933

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

Mengbei.wang@vermont.gov