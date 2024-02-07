Bodaq Set to Showcase at IBS 2024

Bodaq Interior Film

Bodaq, a leading provider of interior film, is thrilled to announce its participation in the NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS) 2024.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bodaq, a leading provider of cutting-edge interior film solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS) 2024, scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from February 27 to 29. Visit Bodaq at Booth SU2305 to explore the latest trends and advancements in interior design solutions.

About IBS

The NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS) stands as the largest annual light construction show globally, attracting nearly 70,000 visitors from over 100 countries during its 2023 edition. As a premier event, IBS serves as a nexus for new product launches, construction demonstrations, industry thought leadership sessions, workshops, and engaging panel discussions.

Why Attend IBS 2024?

Discover new products

Witness the unveiling of hundreds of new products and services by IBS exhibitors, including Bodaq, on the show floor.

Learn from experts

Benefit from the extensive educational offerings, including sessions, workshops, and demos, providing insights and strategies to address niche-specific challenges.

Connect and Grow

IBS offers a unique platform to form vital business partnerships, allowing attendees to connect with and learn from industry professionals who share a passion for the residential construction sector.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: February 27-29, 2024

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)

Address: 3150 Paradise Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Bodaq booth SU2305

Bodaq invites industry professionals, builders, designers, and attendees to visit Booth SU2305 at IBS 2024. Explore the latest interior film solutions that redefine and elevate interior design possibilities.

For media or business opportunities inquiries or to schedule an interview with Bodaq representatives, please fill out the form or email at info@bodaq.com

About Bodaq

Bodaq Interior Film is a self-adhesive stretchable high-quality finishing material manufactured by Hyundai L&C in South Korea.

Bodaq serves as a refinishing solution for various types of surfaces, both flat and curved. Architectural films also serve as a great decorative instrument for reviving and upgrading any interior.

What Is Bodaq?