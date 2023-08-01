Bodaq Interior Film Set to Showcase Innovative Interior Solutions at IDS Vancouver 2023

Nelcos Distribution Inc., an exclusive distributor of Bodaq Interior Film, is excited to announce its participation in IDS Vancouver 2023.

We are thrilled to be part of IDS Vancouver 2023, one of the most significant events in the interior design industry.” — Victor Grudnytskyi, Nelcos Distribution Inc. CEO & Founder

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelcos Distribution Inc., an exclusive distributor of cutting-edge interior design solution Bodaq Interior Film, is excited to announce its participation in the prestigious Interior Design Show (IDS) Vancouver 2023. The event will take place from September 21st to 24th at Vancouver Convention Center, where Bodaq will showcase its latest collection of interior films, revolutionizing the way we envision and transform interior spaces.

About Bodaq Interior Film:

BODAQ Interior Film is a self-adhesive stretchable high-quality finishing material for interior surfaces manufactured by Hyundai L&C in South Korea. Bodaq serves as a refreshing solution for various types of surfaces, both flat and curved. Architectural films also serve as a great decorative instrument for reviving and upgrading any interior. With a vast array of designs and patterns, Bodaq empowers architects, interior designers, and homeowners alike to create personalized, stylish, and sustainable spaces. Learn more at bodaq.com.

What to Expect at IDS Vancouver 2023:

At IDS Vancouver 2023, Bodaq Interior Film is all set to unveil its newest collection, featuring a captivating range of textures, colors, and patterns inspired by the beauty of nature and contemporary art. These exceptional interior films are meticulously crafted to reflect the latest design trends, providing unparalleled versatility to transform any space into a captivating work of art.

Visitors to Bodaq's booth #345 at IDS Vancouver 2023 will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the endless creative possibilities that Bodaq Interior Film offers. Whether it's a commercial project, hospitality space, residential interior, or any other design endeavor, Bodaq's interior films bring a fresh perspective to the world of interior design.

About IDS Vancouver:

IDS Vancouver is one of North America's leading design events, attracting designers, architects, industry professionals, and design enthusiasts from around the world. The event serves as a platform for brands and designers to showcase their latest creations and share their visions for the future of design.

Save the Date:

Don't miss the chance to witness Bodaq Interior Film's revolutionary collection at IDS Vancouver 2023. Mark your calendars for September 21st to 24th at Vancouver Convention Center, 1055 Canada Pl, and be prepared to be inspired!

