Bodaq Interior Film Wins PRINTING United Alliance's Pinnacle Product Award

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bodaq Interior Film, a trailblazing name in innovative interior solutions, is thrilled to announce its triumphant recognition as the recipient of the prestigious PRINTING United Alliance 2023 Pinnacle Product Award in the Non-Output "Laminates, Adhesives, Films, Coatings" category. The remarkable winning entry is prominently showcased at the Pinnacle Product Awards Gallery online.

The PRINTING United Alliance's Pinnacle Product Award competition, open to all of its esteemed supplier members, casts a spotlight on products slated for release in 2023. This accolade is a testament to Bodaq's commitment to cutting-edge advancements that redefine industry standards. An esteemed panel of experts, spanning the printing industry, meticulously evaluated over 160 entries across more than 58 categories encompassing both analog and digital technologies.

"At Bodaq Finishes, we are truly honored and elated to receive the prestigious PRINTING United Alliance 2023 Pinnacle Product Award for our Bodaq Interior Film in the Non-Output 'Laminates, Adhesives, Films, Coatings' category. - says company CEO Viktor Grudnytskyi, - This recognition reaffirms our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in interior design and architectural solutions. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed panel of judges and the industry for acknowledging the impact of our product. This award motivates us to continue redefining possibilities and delivering excellence to our valued customers."

In the Non-Output categories, which include areas like "Laminates, Adhesives, Films, and Coatings," the competition is fierce and the standards exacting. Judges assess entries based on objective criteria, ensuring that only the most exceptional innovations earn recognition. The victory of Bodaq Interior Film in this category underscores its impact on the field of interior design and architectural solutions.

"One of the things I like best about our competition is that it is juried, and judges are basing their decisions on objective criteria. And with outstanding entries like Bodaq Interior Film, they had their work cut out for them," said Dawn Nye, Program Manager for Pinnacle Awards at PRINTING United Alliance.

