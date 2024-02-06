Submit Release
MPD Seeks a Vehicle in an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the community’s help to identify a vehicle that was used in an armed robbery in Southwest DC.

On Sunday, February 4, 2024, at approximately 6:48 p.m., the suspects approached a man in the 600 block of Maine Avenue Southwest. The suspects brandished firearms and took property from the man. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle, described as a White Audi SUV, was captured by a surveillance camera, and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24017952

