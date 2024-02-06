Submit Release
MPD Seeking Suspect in an Armed Robbery and Attempted Armed Robbery in Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the community’s help to identify a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint and attempted a second robbery on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in the First District.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the suspect approached a man sitting outside of an establishment in the 600 Block of Water Street, Southwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the man. The man complied. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 24017897

At approximately 4:35 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest, observed a robbery in progress. The officer attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect was able to flee. The suspect did not obtain any property. CCN: 24017899

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

