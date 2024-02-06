Opportunity to Comment on Draft of HSV Addendum to STI Plan

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is inviting stakeholders to provide written public comments on the draft Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Addendum to the STI National Strategic Plan (STI Plan) (PDF, 2.49MB). HHS values input from all stakeholders and will carefully consider all public comments before finalizing this document.

We encourage you to share your input or comments and ask that you share this information with others who might also want to provide their comments. You can submit written public comments to HSVPlan@hhs.gov. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. EST on Friday, February 16, 2024.

The HSV Addendum seamlessly integrates HSV types 1 and 2 into the vision, goals, objectives, and strategies aimed at enhancing STI diagnostics, prevention, care, and treatment as outlined in the STI Plan. It also complements the STI Federal Implementation Plan (PDF, 992KB) by identifying and prioritizing federal action steps that federal agencies are encouraged to include in future STI Progress Reports.

Please note that this draft document is currently in development. While some figures have already been designed, many sections still contain placeholder text that will be visually refined for the final product.