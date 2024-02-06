Submit Release
Vox Church Packs 10,000 Meals For Communities Experiencing Extreme Hunger

Vox Church hosted a special event where in just 90 minutes, volunteers packed over 10,000 meals for communities experiencing extreme hunger and food insecurity.

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past Sunday, Vox Church, in partnership with international nonprofit Rise Against Hunger, hosted a special meal-packing event where in just 90 minutes, volunteers from the church packed over 10,000 meals for families and communities experiencing extreme hunger and food insecurity around the world.

“As a part of our Global Missions Weekend this year, we were excited to partner with Rise Against Hunger and have the opportunity to pack over 10,000 meals,” said Vox Church Global Missions Director Lauren Roy. “These meals will then be shared with international partners that are providing food for families and communities experiencing extreme hunger and food insecurity. It was incredible to have a group of 50 volunteers come out on a Sunday afternoon to pack this large number of meals in just 90 minutes!”

Vox Church currently hosts weekly Sunday services in eleven cities across Connecticut and Massachusetts. More information on Vox Church including locations and service times as well as information on their local and international service efforts can be found at VoxChurch.org.


About Vox Church:

Founded in 2011 in New Haven, CT, Vox Church is a multi-site non-denominational Christian church with a mission to see New England transformed from the least-churched region in the U.S. to the most spiritually vibrant place on earth. Led by lead pastor Justin Kendrick, the church currently hosts weekly meetings in eleven cities across CT and MA as well as online. Find out more at VoxChurch.org.

