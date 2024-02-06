Calypso and Nexigen Announce Pinnacle Partnership in AI Security to Accelerate Secure AI Adoption in North America

The goal of the partnership is to accelerate the secure and responsible adoption of AI solutions across governments and enterprises.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Calypso , the pioneer in Language Model Management (LLM) security solutions, joins forces with Nexigen , a leading provider of cybersecurity, AI, and IT/cloud solutions, to advance the frontiers of cybersecurity in the era of Generative AI. The goal of the partnership is to accelerate the secure and responsible adoption of AI solutions across governments and enterprises.Calypso, renowned for creating the world's first LLM security solution, proudly announces a transformative partnership with Nexigen, a stalwart in the fields of cybersecurity, AI, and IT/cloud solutions. This partnership marks a monumental stride toward fortifying the cybersecurity landscape and stands as a testament to the commitment of both companies to shaping a secure digital future.Calypso's Trailblazing LegacyCalypso has earned its reputation as an industry trailblazer by pioneering the world's inaugural LLM security solution. This remarkable achievement underscores Calypso's unassailable expertise in addressing the unique challenges posed by Generative AI. With a legacy of achievement, Calypso stands as the exemplar of LLM security excellence.Nexigen's Commitment to ExcellenceNexigen, with its unwavering dedication to technological excellence, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership. Their commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity, AI, and IT/cloud solutions aligns seamlessly with Calypso's vision for securing digital landscapes. This partnership with Calypso reaffirms Nexigen's position as a premier provider in the industry.Bridging the DivideFluent in the intricate language of Generative AI, Nexigen is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive support for a diverse array of clients. From MSPs to MSSPs, AI scientists to industry leaders, Nexigen's expertise spans the spectrum. This partnership extends far beyond the confines of traditional reselling, encompassing a suite of essential services that empower clients to navigate the complex terrain of Generative AI security.Charting a Secure FutureIn summation, Calypso and Nexigen's partnership represents a pivotal moment in the LLM security sphere for governments and enterprises. It underscores Calypso's legacy of achievement and reinforces Nexigen's commitment to propelling the world toward the zenith of cybersecurity, AI, and IT/cloud solutions. Calypso and Nexigen are poised to empower them to secure a resilient digital future.