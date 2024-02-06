UM becomes popular destination for study tours during winter holidays

MACAU, February 6 - With the start of the winter holidays, the University of Macau (UM) has attracted many study tours, students, and parents from other places. During their visits, they explore and take photos at various parts of the UM campus. The visits also enable them to learn more about the university’s characteristics, environment, and facilities, and experience the academic atmosphere and vibrant campus environment of UM.

UM is open to the public throughout the year and welcomes visitors from around the world. The university has also become a popular study tour destination in recent years. A person in charge of a mainland educational institution said that their study tour visited Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macao, during which the participants paid visits to the leading universities in each city and gained an in-depth understanding of the application process and the characteristics of universities outside mainland China. ‘We chose to visit UM during our stay in Macao because it is a university of international standing and local characteristics. We appreciate its academic achievements and campus environment. If time allows, we would like to learn more about the residential college system and research achievements of the university, and to engage in exchanges with UM students and faculty.’

According to the person in charge of the mainland educational institution, all the students on the study tours have the intention to go abroad for further studies. A primary six student from Beijing said that UM is an excellent university, noting its uniqueness among mainland universities for its use of English as the medium of instruction. ‘I want to study at UM if I have the opportunity. I hope that I can join similar visits in the future,’ said a primary five student from Shandong, who expressed great interest in studying at UM and praised the UM campus for its size and great environment.

To enable visitors to learn more about the university, UM offers the ‘A Day at UM’ campus tour campaign for groups of ten or more by appointment. The campus tours are available Monday through Saturday, with two sessions per day, each lasting about 1.5 hours. They are conducted in Cantonese, Mandarin, or English. In addition, the university offers the UM Audio Tour, which is also available in Cantonese, Mandarin, and English. The audio tour introduces the major buildings and facilities across the campus. Apart from visiting UM in person, individuals at home and abroad can explore the university’s facilities and environment through the 360° Virtual Tour website and video tours. For registration and details of the campus tour campaign, please visit the campus tour website at https://www.um.edu.mo/visitors/campus-tour/.

UM is an international public comprehensive university in Macao, with a campus area of approximately 1.09 square kilometres, which is about one-thirtieth of Macao’s area. The university’s whole-person education system that boasts the coexistence of diverse cultures and the synergy of faculties and residential colleges, as well as its international education model attracts students from different parts of the world. The university organises a wide range of cultural and artistic activities regularly, such as talks, exhibitions, and concerts, providing the public a platform for cultural and academic studies. Most of the university’s facilities and shops are also open to the public. For more information, please visit the UM website at www.um.edu.mo.