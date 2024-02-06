Waste Advantage Magazine Kicks Off 2024 with Updated Logo and New Tagline

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate its 15th year of publication, Waste Advantage Magazine, North America’s leading monthly resource for professionals in waste and recycling industry, announces that they have updated their logo to reflect the dynamic changes that have happened in the industry over the years. This includes technology, regulations, waste and recycling streams, diversion, resuse and packaging concepts, and recent industry words like sustainability and circular economy.

“It is because of these developments, that we have transitioned our tagline from ‘The Advantage in the Waste and Recycling Industry’ to ‘Waste. Recycling. Sustainability’,” says Waste Advantage Magazine’s Publisher, Angelina Ruiz. “We want to continue to cover not only waste and recycling, but all the exciting changes that are happening alongside it. When we entered this dynamic market in 2010, we looked forward to seeing what the future of the industry would look like. Now, as Waste Advantage Magazine moves forward into the next phase, we are excited to continue to make connections, network, and cover every story that matters to our audience as concepts, ideas, strategies, and technologies change how people view and work with waste mate-rials management systems and beyond.”

Noreen Cocron, Waste Advantage Magazine’s Founder, says proudly, “Here’s to a decade and a half of environmental impact, sculpting a greener tomorrow fueled by dedication from a team that is the heartbeat of our success. In the rhythm of waste and recycling, our team orchestrates a symphony of sustainability. We thank our readers and advertisers for their unwavering support over the years. We have had an incredible journey and, together, we’ve become an unstoppable force for positive change. Waste Advantage Magazine will continue to cover the industry with passion and dedication long into the future.”

About Waste Advantage Magazine
Waste Advantage Magazine reaches more than 95,000 monthly print and digital issue subscribers, delivering a blanket coverage of the industry, focusing on municipal and private sector executives and operations managers in the areas of collection, transfer stations, recycling, landfills, waste conversion and C&D activities throughout North America. Diverse content includes the latest news, best practices, case studies, trends, commentaries, equipment, and technology, while a dedicated MarketPlace connects buyers and sellers of new and used equipment and services. Daily newsletters go out to more than 85,000 subscribers, while more than 150,000 website visitors log onto www.wasteadvantage.com to read the latest content. For more information, contact

As North America's leading monthly publication for professionals in the waste and recycling industry, Waste Advantage Magazine's print and digital issues reach more than 95,000 100% qualified subscribers, providing insightful monthly content, including news, best practices, case studies, commentaries, trends, and more that brings loyal and engaged readers.

