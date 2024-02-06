Waste Advantage Magazine Kicks Off 2024 with Updated Logo and New Tagline

About

As North America’s leading monthly publication for professionals in the waste and recycling industry, Waste Advantage Magazine’s print and digital issues reach more than 95,000 100% qualified subscribers, providing insightful monthly content, including news, best practices, case studies, commentaries, trends, and more that brings loyal and engaged readers. We are proud of our 15+ YEARS in business and continue to be solely dedicated to covering the solid waste and recycling industry. As an independent publisher with a staff that has more than 100 years of combined experience in publishing, Waste Advantage Magazine provides lead generation, ongoing branding campaigns, and a strong media leadership position and partner resource, delivering the right audience to give you the “advantage” to help you reach your marketing goals.

