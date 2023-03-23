Waste Advantage Magazine’s April and May Issues on Display at Waste Expo 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- The waste and recycling industry trade show season is underway and Waste Advantage Magazine, North America’s leading month publication for professionals in the waste and recycling industry, is participating in many of the events coming up over the next several months, including attending, exhibiting and displaying the publication.
The upcoming Waste Expo will be held from May 1 – 4 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. Waste Advantage Magazine will be exhibiting in Booth #1111 with the April and May editions on display. The April issue, which will be available on March 31 at www.wasteadvantage.com, will feature stories on business communications, transfer stations, landfill safety, odor control, planning and analysis, etc. The May edition will focus on trucks,
telematics, automation, facilities planning and design, shredders and grinders, and more.
“Waste Advantage Magazine continues to be a part of important industry events every year and Waste Expo is a great way to get exposure for not only the publication, but for our partners, article authors, and advertisers as well. Our goal in participating is to network with both exhibitors as well as attendees to continue to keep on top of trends in the industry,” says Angelina Ruiz, Publisher of Waste Advantage Magazine. “We look forward to meeting and speaking with professionals in the industry and make new connections throughout the week. Be sure to visit our Booth #1111 at Waste Expo and pick up our April and May issues that will be on display.”
About Waste Advantage Magazine
Waste Advantage Magazine reaches more than 75,000 monthly print and digital issue subscribers, delivering a blanket coverage of the industry, focusing on municipal and private sector executives and operations managers in the areas of collection, transfer stations, recycling, landfills, waste conversion and C&D activities throughout North America. Diverse content includes the latest news, best practices, case studies, trends, commentaries, equipment, and technology, while a dedicated MarketPlace connects buyers and sellers of new and used equipment and services. Daily newsletters go out to more than 60,000 subscribers, while more than 140,000 website visitors log onto www.wasteadvantage.com to read the latest content.
If you are interested in being a part of the May edition, reach out to: Marcus Rubio, VP of Sales & Marketing, at 800-358-2873 x 3 or e-mail marcus@wasteadvantagemag.com.
For more information on editorial opportunities, contact Angelina Ruiz, Publisher, at 800-358-2873 x7 or e-mail angelina@wasteadvantagemag.com.
About Waste Expo
From connecting with 14,000 of your peers to doing business with 600+ exhibitors, WasteExpo is North America’s largest solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainability trade show serving both the private and public sectors. For more information, visit www.wasteexpo.com.
