Waste Advantage Magazine New Web Video Series, “Talking Trash”, Spotlights Industry Organizations
New “Talking Trash” series focuses on companies and organizations in the waste and recycling industry.
By launching this exciting and interesting web video series, Waste Advantage and WIS are proud to partner in showcasing these dynamic organizations.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste Advantage is proud to launch the web video Series “Talking Trash”, sponsored by WIS (Waste Innovation Solutions). The “Talking Trash” series focuses on companies and organizations in the waste and recycling industry, many of whom have been past Spotlights in previous editions. The goal of Waste Advantage’s web series is to provide a showcase for organizations and their unique stories, as well as see how they are keeping up with trends, technology, current issues, while still staying true to their roots.
“By launching this exciting and interesting web video series, Waste Advantage and WIS are proud to partner in showcasing these dynamic organizations who have not only grown and developed their businesses, but have given back to their employees and communities they serve,” said Angelina Ruiz, Publisher of Waste Advantage Magazine.
Fearghal Murphy Marketing Director for WIS (Waste Innovation Solutions), comments, “Talking Trash is a fantastic channel for the waste industry and one that we at WIS are excited to be part of as main sponsors. The series will bring you behind the scenes at various companies where you get to look at their operations that include tours of MRFs, garages, landfills and more. Not only that but each profile also includes interviews with the key principles in each of these companies.”
American Waste Control was featured in the inaugural “Talking Trash” video. Based in Tulsa, OK, they were profiled by the publication several years ago. Since then, they have experienced significant growth by staying innovative, continuing to connect with their community and building their legacy.
Now, the series takes a look behind the scenes at one of Waste Connections' hallmark companies, Penn Waste, located in Pennsylvania. With a great management team, market position, technology and assets, as well as a diverse customer base, Penn Waste, a Waste Connection company, is a wonderful example of a next generation waste management company taking everything to the next level.
Check out “Talking Trash” at https://wasteadvantagemag.com/talking-trash/
About Waste Advantage/Waste Advantage Magazine
Waste Advantage Magazine reaches more than 95,000 monthly print and digital issue subscribers, delivering a blanket coverage of the industry, focusing on municipal and private sector executives and operations managers in the areas of collection, transfer stations, recycling, landfills, waste conversion and C&D activities throughout North America.
Diverse content includes the latest news, best practices, case studies, trends, commentaries, equipment, and technology, while a dedicated MarketPlace connects buyers and sellers of new and used equipment and services. Daily newsletters go out to more than 80,000 subscribers, while more than 145,000 website visitors log onto www.wasteadvantage.com to read the latest content. For more information, contact Angelina Ruiz, Publisher, at 800-358-2873 x7 or e-mail angelina@wasteadvantagemag.com.
About WIS (Waste Innovation Solutions)
WIS creates and delivers cutting-edge technology solutions exclusively for the Waste Industry. WIS solutions provide greater efficiencies at both management and operational levels. WIS software is proprietary software, developed and serviced by WIS engineers. Systems seamlessly integrate into your business and will improve performance company-wide. WIS was created from a waste management company that was searching for the technology that it now creates and currently operates in over 14 countries worldwide. For more information on WIS, e-mail fearghal@wiswm.com or visit www.wiswm.com.
