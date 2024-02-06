Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: Asphalt plants open in District 4, District 10

​ ​​​​

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews are now laying down asphalt and milling and filling potholes in District 4 counties of Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor, and District 10 counties of McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming after the opening of two asphalt plants on Monday, February 5, 2024.

The opening of the asphalt plant in Morgantown has allowed for hot mix patching on numerous roads including along Interstate 79, Interstate 68, US 50 in Taylor County and across District 4, WV 26 and WV 7 in Preston County, WV 18 in Doddridge County, WV 20 and US 19 in Harrison County, WV 250 in Marion County, WV 7 and WV 705 in Monongalia County by WVDOH District 4 crews.





Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH are taking advantage of a recent streak of warmer weather to announce Operation R.I.P. Potholes. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s and 60s for the remainder of the week around West Virginia.





“Our major focus this time of year is trying to address the potholes causing the greatest amount of danger for our drivers,” said Joe Pack, P.E., Chief Engineer of District Operations. “Our goal is to get out in front of the major issues so we can make repairs in a timely fashion, so it doesn’t impact the drivers.”





The opening of the Princeton plant has allowed patching in southern West Virginia counties inside District 10. Roads patched on Monday, February 5, 2024, included US 52 in McDowell County, WV 10 in Wyoming County, CR 19/25 in Raleigh County, and US 20, Glenwood Avenue in Mercer County.

WVDOH crews have milled and filled potholes along more than 1,000 miles of roadway in Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties since an asphalt plant in Poca opened on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Roads patched in District 1 on Monday, February 5, 2024, included WV 61, WV 62, WV 25 in Kanawha County, WV 817 and WV 34 in Putnam County, WV 85 and WV 3 in Boone County, WV 16 and WV 4 in Clay County, and US 35, Interstate 77, and Interstate 79. Roads recently patched in District 2 include WV 10 in Cabell County, Little Coal River Road in Lincoln County, Buffalo Creek Road in Logan County, WV 49 in Mingo County, and US 52 in Wayne County. The WVDOH is concentrating on high traffic roads and branching out onto less heavily traveled roads in an attempt to patch as many potholes as possible before cold weather returns.

A recent freeze/thaw cycle of snow and very cold temperatures, followed by warm temperatures and rain, has wreaked havoc on West Virginia roads. WVDOH road crews have been patching potholes with cold asphalt throughout the winter, but these repairs are only temporary. What the WVDOH and contractors need to make permanent pothole repairs is hot asphalt. ​The WVDOH and its contractors depend on asphalt plants throughout the state to provide asphalt for paving and patching. Those plants shut down during the winter for maintenance and usually don’t reopen until spring. In areas where hot mix is still not available, such as areas where the asphalt plants themselves are down for winter maintenance, crews will be out in full force patching with temporary methods to allow a smooth ride for motorists. As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the DOT will keep the public informed through regular press announcements. With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation​ remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”​





