Interdisciplinary Resource Highlight for Black History Month: Question Formulation Technique

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction team has curated resources of content and instructional approaches to help educators include and highlight the important contributions of Black and African-American Mainers in authentic ways. These project-based strategies include finding local historical figures and guest speakers, researching local history, and bridging content areas.

Project-based learning begins with a question that connects students to real-world explorations. This approach can lead to a deeper, richer understanding of content, including Black and African-American histories. Some examples of using questioning in your classroom are:

The Question Formulation Technique, a questioning strategy, begins with a Question Focus, which is a word, statement, or primary source that sparks questions. The Question Focus can guide students toward thoughtful inquiries regarding Black and African American studies in Maine. An example could be showing an image of Malaga Island or a statement like African Americans have made important contributions to Maine. Students can generate questions about the QFocus. Students can categorize and prioritize their questions for further inquiry. From there, students can form inquiry circles of similar questions to investigate Black and African American studies in Maine. Older students could engage in Socratic seminars, find and analyze primary sources.

Using questions to guide a unit of study on both historical and current figures and events Invite students to research a historical or current figure who interests them or guide your class through a whole-group project. Invite a guest speaker to your class and have your students develop questions to guide the conversation. Use the discussion to create a presentation, like a Slideshow, art exhibition, or performance. Use student-developed questions when visiting historic places. This approach provides a purpose for the trip and keeps students engaged in the visit. The questions can be used to develop presentations and projects after the trip.

Using questions to promote civic engagement in students’ communities Questions could lead students to investigate important topics in their community, both historical and current. These investigations could spur students to take informed actions in their community.



To support questioning in the classroom, the Maine DOE has collaborated with the Right Question Institute on a three-week asynchronous course on the Question Formulation Technique (QFT). Developed by The Right Question Institute, the QFT is a simple strategy for teaching students, educators, and community members to ask their own questions. The QFT integrates into the existing curriculum and enhances many other kinds of learning, including project- and concept-based learning. It is a wonderful strategy to begin researching local Black and African-American people and history.

For more information about the course see the Maine DOE newsroom notice, including how to register.

For more information about interdisciplinary instruction, please contact Kathy Bertini, Interdisciplinary Instruction Coordinator at kathy.bertini@maine.gov