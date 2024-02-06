InnovatED: Igniting Innovation in Education

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) MOOSE team and the Interdisciplinary Instruction team are excited to announce a FREE virtual workshop day with John Spencer, Katie Novak, and Lynn Cuccaro on March 28th. This day-long workshop will feature morning keynotes from all three speakers and your choice of a two-hour afternoon breakout session with either John, Katie, or Lynn.

Sign up here to be part of the virtual workshop. Limited spots may become available for in-person workshops at the Senator Inn in Augusta. If you are interested in this, sign up for the virtual workshop and indicate whether you would be interested in participating in person in Augusta if the opportunity were available.

Descriptions of keynotes and workshops are available on the workshop web page. For further information reach out to

This opportunity is a collaboration between the Maine Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) project and the Interdisciplinary Instruction Team. The MOOSE project is funded entirely (100%) through Federal money under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA) and American Rescue Plan (ARP) totaling $4,598,000 for the current 2023-2024 funding cycle.