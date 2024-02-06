Winter Challenge at Popular Crayon Shin-chan Obstacle Course at Anime Theme Park "Nijigen no Mori"

Extra-Tough Courses Now Available at "The Great Warring States Adventure!"

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular "Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park" attraction in anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" is home to "The Great Warring States Adventure!", an obstacle course themed after a beloved Crayon Shin-chan movie. The attraction offers four exciting courses for visitors to take on. On Friday, January 26th, the park unveiled three new, extra-tough areas for the intermediate and advanced courses. In the 8-meter-high advanced course's "Samurai Daisho Course", participants must dodge a variety of obstacles and traverse tightropes. Ropes hang down that they can grab onto for support, but they must watch out - some of them stretch just like rubber. Meanwhile, the 4.5-meter-high "Ashigaru Course" features a new climbing wall with only tiny protrusions to grip onto. The obstacle courses have been reborn, more formidable than ever before.

Who will have the courage to take on "The Great Warring States Adventure!" this winter? This unique obstacle course offers a day of outdoor fun for families and friends.

■Event Summary

Start date: Friday, January 26th, 2024

Opening hours: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. (Last entry 5:00 p.m.)

*Please see the official website for details.

Location: "The Great Warring States Adventure!" obstacle course within "Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park".

Content: Three new areas will be made available at "The Great Warring States Adventure!" intermediate and advanced obstacle courses. Visitors can enjoy taking on courses with an elevated level of difficulty.

Eligible customers: "Moretsu Set" or "Appare Set" ticket holders.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/crayonshinchan_adventurepark/

Inquiries: Nijigen no Mori Management Office Tel: (+81) 799-64-7061

■Overview of Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori"

Since 2008, Pasona Group has collaborated with local government agencies and organizations on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture with various initiatives aimed at attracting human resources to the island, taking a unique approach to regional revitalization. Following the prefectural government's call for private business proposals for the development of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, the "Awaji Manga & Anime Project" was selected in 2013. Since then, in the expansive 134.8 hectares of beautiful natural parkland, the anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" was created and developed with the aim of revitalizing the region through tourism.

*Further details can be found on the official website: (https://nijigennomori.com/en/)

© Usui Yoshito/Futabasha · SHIN-EI Animation · TV Asahi · ADK

© Usui Yoshito/Futabasha · SHIN-EI Animation · TV Asahi · ADK 1993-2023